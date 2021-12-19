Overview

Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Loeffler works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.