Dr. Bryan Lipsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lipsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Liver Kidney and Internal Medicine Center509 W Tidwell Rd Ste 314, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (713) 635-6996
- 2 815 University Blvd E Ste E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely satisfied with this doctor. He spends time with you and explains everything. Was able to get a quick appointment to see this specialist. He's very well versed in his specialty. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Bryan Lipsen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1437150083
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
Dr. Lipsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipsen.
