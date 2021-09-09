Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
1
Excela James N. Masterson D.o.410 Pellis Rd Ste 2A, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1070
2
Excela Health Orthopedics - Excela Square At Latrobe100 Excela Health Dr Ste 204, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 861-7901
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee was very kind and explained my arm issues after a bad blood draw Doing what is best for treatment so I don’t have problems down the road with it Gave as much information as I asked lots of questions!! Very nice about answering and explaining why and what he thought was best route to take!! Office girls could’ve any nicer also Very helpful and understanding Thank you
About Dr. Bryan Lee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1710253554
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
