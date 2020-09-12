Overview

Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eastvale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Karin Li, MD in Eastvale, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.