Dr. Bryan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Loma Linda U Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Barrow Brain and Spine19841 N 27th Ave Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 562-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loma Linda U Sch of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
