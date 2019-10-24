Overview

Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lebean works at Bryan A. LeBean, Sr., M.D., APMC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.