Dr. Bryan Lawless, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Lawless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Elliot at River's Edge185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 625-1655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Highly technical surgeon with an engaging, caring bedside manner.
About Dr. Bryan Lawless, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lawless has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
