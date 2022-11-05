Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Krueger works at
Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
I had spinal surgery with Dr. Krueger at Mayfield Clinic in Cincinnati. I had previous back surgery only six months ago in Florida, involving six laminectomies that were only partially successful and I was having increasing recurring pain. Finally, the constant, disabling pain in my lower back radiating down my leg and knee became unbearable. I consulted with Dr. Bryan Krueger for a severely herniated lumbar disc. Dr. Krueger performed a revision laminectomy despite the fact that some of the landmarks were severely destroyed from the previous surgery. I have had absolutely had no pain or numbness since. The entire procedure and recovery went very well. I think he performed a miracle on my back. It is truly a life changer and I am recovering well and performing my daily activities 2 weeks post op. He is not only an excellent surgeon, but he but me at ease and communicated everything very well. I was also very impressed with his staff, everyone's attention to detail and friendliness.
About Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1841635257
Education & Certifications
- Complex Spine and Spinal Deformity, University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.