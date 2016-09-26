See All Vascular Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Bryan Kramer, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Kramer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Vascular Institute Of The Rockies in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Institute of the Rockies
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3950, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 539-0736
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 26, 2016
    Wonderful Dr. Everything is explained very clearly. I feel very confident in his care plan and knowledge. I tell everyone how blessed I am to have found Dr. Kramer! Definitely would and have recommended his care.
    Sheridan — Sep 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Kramer, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942290721
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Rice U
