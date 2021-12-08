Dr. Bryan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Kim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Locations
Midwest Retina Consultants1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 1 Ste 505, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 394-3933
Arlington Heights1100 W Central Rd # LL2, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 394-3933
Chicago5015 N Paulina St # 204, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (847) 699-0006
Elk Grove810 Biesterfield Rd # 730, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 394-3933
Midwest Retina Consultants Sc8901 Golf Rd Ste 202, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 698-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim and his staff are wonderful and really kind. He has great bedside manner and explained things well without talking over my head or being pushy. I went to see him after almost completely losing my vision from a retinal detachment, and he did an excellent job with the surgery. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Bryan Kim, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1326215039
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- West Suburban Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
