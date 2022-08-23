See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Bryan Kansas, MD

Urology
5.0 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Kansas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Kansas works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Urology Austin Professional Limited Liability Company
    15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Bryan Kansas has been my urologist and surgeon during the past twelve months for which Dr. Bryan Kansas has had performed three surgeries for me that have been very successful!!! Dr. Bryan Kansas office visits and consultations have been very knowledgeable and friendly with outstanding care and service in reference to all my urological issues!!! I highly recommend Dr. Bryan Kansas to anyone that may want outstanding care and service at the FM 620 and Jollyville Road locations with Urology Austin!!! Patient, Jerry Stefek
    Jerry Stefek — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Kansas, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1265473631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Louisiana State Univ
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Kansas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kansas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kansas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kansas works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kansas’s profile.

    Dr. Kansas has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

