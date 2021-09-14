Dr. Bryan Kalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Kalil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Kalil works at
Locations
-
1
TexomaCare - Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 300, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6200Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalil?
Dr. Kalil was my pediatrician and he was the best! He’s very gentle and kind and I appreciated his thoroughness during exams. I wish he was a general/family practice doctor too so he could be my doctor in my adult life!
About Dr. Bryan Kalil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1154367720
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Pediatrics
- U Cape Town-Groote Schuur Hosp
- University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalil works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.