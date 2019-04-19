Dr. Bryan Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Jewell, MD
Dr. Bryan Jewell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Haven Obstetrics & Gynecology4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Ste 370, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 393-1988
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Jewell is excellent. He delivered my breech baby via c-section with quick and easy recovery. He also worked on submitting an appeal for peer-to-peer review when health insurance denied coverage for my prenatal vitamins. He is also easy to communicate with via patient portal. Great practice! I am glad I found them and would recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
