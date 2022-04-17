Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - The Woman's Clinic100 E Idaho St Ste 400, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 345-5250
St. Luke's Surgery Center Boise333 N 1st St Ste 110, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 345-5250
Woman's Clinic520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 345-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodges was recommended to me by many of my friends. Since my doctor was no longer taking pregnancies, I was given a choice of which doctor I wanted to switch to at the Woman’s Clinic. I was elated when Dr. Hodges agreed to take me as a patient almost 8 years ago. Dr. Hodges is more than a doctor. He is a true care giver. He is knowledgeable, professional, genuine, compassionate, kind and takes his time with me at each appointment. He’s walked me through some of the most difficult times and joyous times. The bedside manner of Dr. Hodges, the personal sacrifices he makes to be there for most of his patients deliveries and warm demeanor are rare. This will sound odd to hear but I look forward to seeing Dr. Hodges for my yearly check up because of who he is. St. Luke’s is blessed to employ this doctor and his patients equally blessed. I can’t thank him enough or recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801815964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
