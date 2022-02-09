Dr. Bryan Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Englewood Ear, Nose, & Throat216 Engle St Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho performed a septoplasty on my daughter and not only was the procedure a complete success but he had great bedside manner and was always available when needed. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bryan Ho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417960238
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
