Dr. Bryan Hess, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
OSS Health Hanover470 Eisenhower Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 848-4800
Upmc Express Care2201 Brunswick Dr Ste 1200, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-0470
Upmc Primary Care Hillside250 Fame Ave Ste 206A, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 316-2248
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor, listens to you very carefully. He has given me some really good results for my back issues.
About Dr. Bryan Hess, DO
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164862801
Education & Certifications
- Moses Cone Sports Medicine Fellowship, Primary Care
- Moses Cone Family Medicine
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
