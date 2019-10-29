Dr. Bryan Hay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Hay, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paris, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Henry County Medical Center301 Tyson Ave, Paris, TN 38242 Directions (615) 964-5864
Pulmonary4230 Harding Pike Ste 503, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 297-2700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Henry County Medical Center
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hay doesn’t just treat the diagnosis, he treats the whole patient. He is knowledgeable and intuitive patient and kind. He saved My life. I had many wonderful doctors and nurses on my team at ST. Thomas West Pulmonary ICU. Dr. Hay stood out to my family as top notch. He listened and shared his knowledge and skill. He continues to manage my follow up and recovery with the same positive, and innovative personal care. I recommend him highly. His bedside manner is unmatched. He’d be wonderful with the elderly and children alike. I recommend him highly.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 10 years of experience
- English
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
