Overview

Dr. Bryan Hay, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paris, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Hay works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Heart at Paris in Paris, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.