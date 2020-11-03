See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital, Sports Medicine, Columbus, GA, April 1986 - October 1986

Dr. Hawkins works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Comp Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 03, 2020
    Dr Hawkins has performed two surgeries on my feet. He is a very professional and personable surgeon with an equally professional staff.
    — Nov 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871576488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital, Sports Medicine, Columbus, GA, April 1986 - October 1986
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Medical Center and Affiliates
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp-Tulane U
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hawkins’s profile.

    Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

