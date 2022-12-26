Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Harmon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bryan Harmon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Harmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lexington Foot and Ankle Center Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C115, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-8855
-
2
Lexington Foot & Ankle Center Psc103 Diagnostic Dr Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (859) 278-8855
-
3
Lexington Foot & Ankle Center Psc1138 Lexington Rd Ste 210, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (859) 278-8855
-
4
Lexington Diabetic Center Psc3292 Eagle View Ln Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
Dr. Harmon was on time very professional, knowledgeable, and kind. He took care of my problem easily and, of course, gave me instructions how to care for my foot when I got home.
About Dr. Bryan Harmon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003228230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.