Dr. Bryan Hall, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Hall, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
UC Health General Surgery222 Piedmont 5 Fl Ave Ste 5200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The most personable Dr I have seen ever
About Dr. Bryan Hall, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
