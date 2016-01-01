See All Podiatric Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Groth works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Foot and Ankle
    455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-8080
    North Office
    6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 266-6596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hammer Toe
Ganglion Cyst
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235176546
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Penn
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Tcu
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groth works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Groth’s profile.

    Dr. Groth has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Groth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

