Dr. Bryan Givhan, MD
Dr. Bryan Givhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC701 University Blvd E Ste 702, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0441
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
After suffering for 24 days of excruciating pain, 2 misdiagnosis by 2 different "spine specialists" and 2 failed blocks, I called Dr. Givhan's office begging to see him. He looked at the MRI and asked his nurse to put me on the surgery schedule for that following Monday. He removed fragments that had gotten into the nerves and I've been pain free ever since. Thank you so much Dr. Givhan!! Oh, and not to ignore his staff, they were wonderful. Very sympathetic and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Givhan and his staff for your spine care needs!
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Givhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Givhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Givhan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Givhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Givhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Givhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Givhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.