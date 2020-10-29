Dr. Gescuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Gescuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Gescuk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Gescuk works at
Locations
San Mateo Rheumatology Inc.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 307, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 348-6011
San Mateo Medical Center222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 573-2222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has amazing empathy for his patients and is extremely sincere in his care and concern of my health issues. His staff are also friendly and professional. I would highly recommend and will do so to my family and friends!
About Dr. Bryan Gescuk, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295815579
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gescuk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gescuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gescuk has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gescuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gescuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gescuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gescuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gescuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.