Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Garruto works at
Locations
Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate his calm demeanor and aggressive yet steady treatment. I've seen him with my mom actually explain what is and what isn't worrisome with manual degeneration and really appreciate his tike with her, she gets really nervous with doctors but felt good with him. Even I got to ask a few questions and didn't feel like I was a bother or rushed out of the room.
About Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710902911
Education & Certifications
- Southern Eye Associates|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garruto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garruto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garruto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garruto works at
Dr. Garruto has seen patients for Stye, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garruto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garruto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garruto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garruto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garruto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.