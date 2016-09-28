Overview

Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Garruto works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.