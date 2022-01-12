Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO
Overview
Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Payson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Payson Office903 N Beeline Hwy Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 478-6891
Scottsdale Office7600 E Camelback Rd Ste 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 664-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Friedman was so easy to talk with and after my consultation I was given a surgery date in just 2 weeks from my consult. His office staff are professional and so very friendly. I love that he has an office in Payson for convenience to so many of us up here. Thank you Dr. and staff.. Thank you Heather Cruz for all your help ;)
About Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982961850
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Barnabas Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA
- Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
