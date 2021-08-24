Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folkers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO
Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Story County Medical Center.
Dr. Folkers works at
Bergman Folkers Plastic Surgery2000 GRAND AVE, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 222-1111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Story County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Folkers?
Dr. Bryan Folkers is a masterful plastic surgeon. I came to Dr. Folkers with an open wound about 5" long by 3" wide and over an inch deep with exposed metal from extensive bone repair surgery in my lower leg. My odds of keeping my leg being over 60, diabetic, and obese, were pretty grim. Dr. Folkers worked with a number of experimental treatments in addition to traditional therapies. In less than 4 months, my wound is nearly completely healed over. I can't say enough great things about Dr. Folkers and his incredible team of medical professionals. My results are incredible, and my gratitude is unending. Dr. Folkers is by far the best plastic surgeon in the business.
About Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952327728
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Iowa State U-USAEC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folkers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folkers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folkers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folkers works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Folkers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folkers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folkers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folkers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.