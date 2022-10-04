Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 622-4497
The Surgical Center111 Highway 70 E Ste 104, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2205
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan Fisher and His Team Surgical Client Nashville, Saved My Life More Than Once and Continues To Do So, just last Week he performed a femoral popliteal bypass surgery and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) of the femoral artery I am most grateful to him surgery was a success !!! He and his team are smart kind and geniuses, surgical Artist! He will be forever of my praise.
About Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376752980
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
