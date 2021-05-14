Overview

Dr. Bryan Figueroa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Figueroa works at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.