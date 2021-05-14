Dr. Bryan Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Figueroa, MD
Dr. Bryan Figueroa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi3350 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 454-3465
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Dr . Figueroa is a great doctor, very kind, humble and he knows what he is doing. He treat his patients well. He handled every surgery with precision. God bless him.
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841368685
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurosurgery
