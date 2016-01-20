Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Feldner works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care LLC575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2F, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 891-2828
-
2
Delaware Podiatry Center357 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 885-8895
-
3
Ohio Health Physicians Group Grady Memorial Hospital561 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (740) 615-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldner?
Dr.Feldner is a great dr. Very knowledgeable!!!! Thank you for all you do!!! Joanna E.
About Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1548404544
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldner works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.