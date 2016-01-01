See All Podiatrists in Lakeside Park, KY
Dr. Bryan Fallis, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bryan Fallis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeside Park, KY. 

Dr. Fallis works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Lakeside Park, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Podiatry
    2300 Chamber Center Dr Ste 100, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-2440
  2. 2
    Wallace Physician Services LLC
    1577 Goodman Ave Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 931-0083
  3. 3
    636389 PO Box, Cincinnati, OH 45263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-2440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Bryan Fallis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083606974
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Fallis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fallis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

