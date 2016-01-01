See All Podiatric Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Duffin works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metroplex foot and ankle
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 (214) 217-3668
    Meteoplex foot and ankle
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 (214) 217-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1548654528
    Education & Certifications

    • Hunt Regional Medical Center, Greenville Tx
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Brigham Young University
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
