Overview

Dr. Bryan Dorf, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Dorf works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.