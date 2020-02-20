See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.

Dr. Dickson works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-5959
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dallas
    2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F4400, Dallas, TX 75207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Children's Health Specialty Center I Plano
    7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2020
    Dr. Dickson is a special kind of doctor! He's unlike any other doctor I have ever experienced. When I was 4 years old I was diagnosed Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Insufficiency. I saw Dr. Dickson from diagnosis at age 4, all the way to age 20 (it is rare for a Pediatrician to see you outside of age 18). I was Dr. Dickson's pride and joy as my growth sky rocketed after being under his care. He has the most amazing bed-side manner, explains things in ways that are easy to comprehend, and if that wasn't enough he even has a sense of humor - making your visit actually enjoyable. I am currently 29 and I have yet to find another Endocrinologist of his caliber. If you are looking for a brilliant Pediatric Endocrinologist for your child, look no further.
    Larissa — Feb 20, 2020
    Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104887306
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Med Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

