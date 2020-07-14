See All Gastroenterologists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Bryan Dibuono, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Dibuono, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Dibuono works at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore Surgical Affiliates
    1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Anemia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Hiatal Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Food Allergy
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hepatitis A
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Jul 14, 2020
    I thought he was a wonderful doctor. He treated me many years ago.
    Linda — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Bryan Dibuono, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1508057688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC School of Medicine, New Orleans
    Internship
    • LSU - New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
• Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Dibuono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibuono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibuono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibuono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibuono works at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dibuono’s profile.

    Dr. Dibuono has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibuono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibuono. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibuono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibuono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibuono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

