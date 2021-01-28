Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 312, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent on January 25th! Having treated with Dr. DeSouza for several years he made me feel 5 years younger today. A consummate professional, with compassion and integrity. He spends the time with you to listen to what you have to say and discusses the potential remedies. He has the professional background and has received a variety of awards he also won a 2020 Practice Leadership Award from the Academy of Neurology .
About Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427138486
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Desouza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desouza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Desouza has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desouza speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desouza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desouza, there are benefits to both methods.