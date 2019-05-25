Overview

Dr. Bryan Corum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Corum works at Bryan Corum, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.