Dr. Bryan Correll, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bryan Correll, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Locations
Colton Complete Dental Care9302 N Colton St Ste 202, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 223-6204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They fit me in fast because I was having a problem with dental work from somewhere else. The entire staff was personable and caring. I will alway go to them!
About Dr. Bryan Correll, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1336153501
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correll accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Correll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.