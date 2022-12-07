Dr. Bryan Cogar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Cogar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Cogar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Oklahoma Heart Hospital North.
Dr. Cogar works at
Locations
INTEGRIS Cardiovascular Physicians, LLC3433 NW 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant appointment with Dr. Cogar in early December. It was my first time to see him. He was very personable and knowledgeable about my overall health and medications. I had a very good experience with Dr. Cogar and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bryan Cogar, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063555274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Interventional Cardiology
