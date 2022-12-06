Dr. Bryan Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Butler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management and Headache Medicine2121 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 857-8880
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8880
- 3 3925 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-6520
-
4
Ivonne S Cellino MD85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8880
-
5
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 857-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Dr. Butler exemplifies the highest ethics in medical practice. He is most knowledgeable, caring and thorough. As a surgeon, he is first class. He instills confidence in the practice, and more importantly, he instills confidence in the patient’s own ability to promote a healthy recovery by giving the patient all the tools necessary to successfully navigate and promote a complete recovery. He is humble, gentle and a joy to have as a medical professional in my life. Phenomenal experience!
About Dr. Bryan Butler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760447742
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.