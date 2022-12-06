See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Bryan Butler, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Butler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Butler works at Pain Management and Headache Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management and Headache Medicine
    2121 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8880
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8880
  3. 3
    3925 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-6520
  4. 4
    Ivonne S Cellino MD
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8880
  5. 5
    Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Butler, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760447742
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN
    Medical Education

