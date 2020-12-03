Overview

Dr. Bryan Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Burns works at Pure Health Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.