Dr. Bryan Bruner, MD
Dr. Bryan Bruner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Bruner works at
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Grapevine Office1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 350, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 915-8502
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bruner is awesome. I love his compassion with his patients. He takes the time to explain every step he takes to better the conditionand must of all, he takes the time to be sure we are in full understanding of what is taking place. He shows a great deal of caring for his patients.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043439920
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas Tech University
- Urology
