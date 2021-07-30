Overview

Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Blair works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Crestwood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.