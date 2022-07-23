Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Blair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Blair works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6470
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 848-8073
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to anyone. Takes his time and makes sure you are seen as soon as possible even squeezing me in when I have an unscheduled issue. If he is ever running late, it is because he takes time with every patient and I want the same in my appointment, so I understand. Explains medical things so it is easy for non-medical person to understand. His staff is great and you can tell they all like him - very pleasant office environment.
About Dr. Bryan Blair, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Bladder Surgery, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blair speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.