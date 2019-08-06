See All Neurologists in Zanesville, OH
Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD

Neurology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.

Dr. Bjornstad works at Genesis Medical Group LLC in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Medical Group LLC
    945 Bethesda Dr Ste 200, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 588-9120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Tremor
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 06, 2019
    I feel like I am very well taken care of in Dr. Bjornstad’s hands.
    — Aug 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114025830
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bjornstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bjornstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bjornstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bjornstad works at Genesis Medical Group LLC in Zanesville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bjornstad’s profile.

    Dr. Bjornstad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjornstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bjornstad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bjornstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bjornstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bjornstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

