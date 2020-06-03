Dr. Bryan Bienvenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienvenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Bienvenu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Bienvenu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Locations
-
1
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, LA4950 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 767-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bienvenu?
I can’t say enough good things about my visit with Dr. B. He was professional, friendly and down to earth. His bedside manner is impeccable. I went in very nervous and concerned and left with a feeling of peace. You’ll love him!
About Dr. Bryan Bienvenu, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932121795
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienvenu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bienvenu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienvenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Dr. Bienvenu has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Tonsil Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienvenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienvenu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienvenu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienvenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienvenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.