Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royston, GA. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Royston Diagnostic Center LLC930 Franklin Springs St, Royston, GA 30662 Directions (706) 548-6881
Georgia Neurological Surgery638 Historic Highway 441, Demorest, GA 30535 Directions (706) 754-3030
Georgia Neuro Srgy/Comp Spn2142 W Broad St Bldg 100, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-6881
Georgia Neurological Surgery868 Michael Etchison Rd # A, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (706) 548-6881
Georgia Neurological Surgery58 Big A Rd, Toccoa, GA 30577 Directions (706) 886-6859
Middle Georgia Medical Associates1110 Commerce Dr Ste 108, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 548-6881
North Georgia Nephrology Consultants16 E Williams St, Winder, GA 30680 Directions (770) 867-1836
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve had 3 separate surgeries, all by Dr. Barnes, and I would pick no one else should I need another.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1548281363
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
