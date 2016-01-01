Dr. Bryan Balmadrid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balmadrid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Balmadrid, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Balmadrid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Balmadrid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Endoscopy Suite at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balmadrid?
About Dr. Bryan Balmadrid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548480155
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balmadrid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balmadrid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balmadrid works at
Dr. Balmadrid has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balmadrid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balmadrid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balmadrid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balmadrid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balmadrid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.