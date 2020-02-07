Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Care Center 10 Aventura2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Dr. Ambro is great. He performed a septoplasty on my nose to correct a severely deviated septum. He did a great job and I can breathe again! My nose is straight and the surgery went well with a short recovery time. I highly recommend Dr. Ambro and his wonderful team! The office personnel are awesome too!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821176017
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
- Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Ambro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
