Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Ambro works at Annapolis ENT Associates in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care Center 10 Aventura
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2020
    Dr. Ambro is great. He performed a septoplasty on my nose to correct a severely deviated septum. He did a great job and I can breathe again! My nose is straight and the surgery went well with a short recovery time. I highly recommend Dr. Ambro and his wonderful team! The office personnel are awesome too!
    Susan R. — Feb 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821176017
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Ambro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambro works at Annapolis ENT Associates in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ambro’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

