Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Urology Partners200 3rd Ave W Ste 210, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 792-0340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Partners5809 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen has shown me, an 80 year old man, that he is wise way beyond his years. He is not only a very bright physician but also a kind and understanding man.
About Dr. Bryan Allen, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548586118
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Urology
