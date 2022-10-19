Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aduddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Dr. Bryan Aduddell1300 Medical Ave Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 598-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr. Aduddell with sciatic nerve pain. After thoroughly reviewing my case and explaining options, I had two injections a couple weeks apart. After the second one I was great and was able to begin physical therapy. Dr. Aduddell is patient and caring, and his staff is as well.
About Dr. Bryan Aduddell, MD
- Pain Management
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aduddell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aduddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aduddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aduddell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aduddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aduddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aduddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.